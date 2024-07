Spurs reject two offers from AC Milan for Emerson

Tottenham have rejected two offers from AC Milan for Emerson Royal.

Emerson has made it clear he wants to move to the Rossonero, but Spurs are holding out for at least €25m.

Milan have made an informal offer of €10m before tabling an official bid for the same amount, says Football.London.

However, Spurs have rejected both offers in recent days.

Also watching developments are Borussia Dortmund.