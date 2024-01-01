Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star
Super agent Minguella slams Barcelona over Roque deal

Dybala rejects massive Al Qadsiah offer to commit to Roma: See you Sunday!

Dybala rejects massive Al Qadsiah offer to commit to Roma: See you Sunday!
Dybala rejects massive Al Qadsiah offer to commit to Roma: See you Sunday!
Dybala rejects massive Al Qadsiah offer to commit to Roma: See you Sunday!Action Plus
Paulo Dybala has REJECTED a massive offer from Al Qadsiah to stay with AS Roma.

The Argentina attacker has turned down a package from the Saudi Pro League worth €75 MILLION to stick with the Giallorossi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dybala has made a short post to social media confirming he's rejected the SPL to stay with Roma.

"Thank you Roma, see you on Sunday," was his post last night.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Dybala is also now open to discussing a new contract with Roma management.

Roma meet Empoli on Sunday.

Mentions
Serie ADybala PauloAS RomaEmpoliSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cassano: Roma won't miss overrated Dybala; one sneeze and he's out 15 games
Roma coach De Rossi: Dybala? I won't tie up anyone here
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off