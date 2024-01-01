Dybala rejects massive Al Qadsiah offer to commit to Roma: See you Sunday!

Dybala rejects massive Al Qadsiah offer to commit to Roma: See you Sunday!

Paulo Dybala has REJECTED a massive offer from Al Qadsiah to stay with AS Roma.

The Argentina attacker has turned down a package from the Saudi Pro League worth €75 MILLION to stick with the Giallorossi.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dybala has made a short post to social media confirming he's rejected the SPL to stay with Roma.

"Thank you Roma, see you on Sunday," was his post last night.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Dybala is also now open to discussing a new contract with Roma management.

Roma meet Empoli on Sunday.