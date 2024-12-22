Dybala at the double to lead five-star Roma to crushing victory over Parma

A brace from Paulo Dybala helped AS Roma to a 5-0 victory over Parma at the Stadio Olimpico, extending their unbeaten H2H away streak to 21 matches (W17, D4).

In their first meeting since March 2021 – in which Parma emerged as 2-0 winners – Roma struck not once but twice inside the opening quarter-hour to exact a measure of revenge on their stunned visitors.

Advertisement Advertisement

First, Dybala picked himself up off the ground to open the scoring from the penalty spot after tempting Botond Balogh into a needless foul before Alexis Saelemaekers doubled the Giallorossi’s lead five minutes later with a sensational volley from the back post.

Despite being on the back foot, Parma railed and nearly halved the deficit in the 19th minute. However, the combination of Mile Svilar’s outstretched fingertips and the crossbar prevented Hernani’s long-range rocket from giving the travelling Parmigiani supporters something to shout about.

The marauding Emanuele Valeri called Svilar into action again soon after but felt the same emotion as his teammate after seeing his effort well-saved.

Stephan El Shaarawy could have and probably should have put the game to bed on the stroke of half-time but could only direct his strike into an area where Zion Suzuki could make a comfortable save.

Nevertheless, Roma did not need long to add to their lead following the restart, albeit in fortuitous fashion.

Saelemaekers’ initial effort deflected off the back of Artem Dovbyk before falling into the path of Dybala, leaving him with the simple task of guiding the ball home from virtually underneath the crossbar.

Drissa Camara came close to restoring some respect to the scoreline with an effort from distance that struck the woodwork, however, Roma ruthlessly added a fourth in the 74th minute, with Leandro Paredes confidently firing in his side’s second penalty of the afternoon after Valentin Mihăilă had barged Saelemaekers in the back.

Dovbyk capped off a sublime team performance nine minutes later by converting from close range to secure only a second victory in Roma’s last 10 league matches (L7), seeing the Giallorossi climb to 11th in the league standings.

Meanwhile, a single win on the road this season (D4, L3) leaves Parma 16th, just one point clear of the relegation zone for the time being.