Roma coach Ranieri: We'll now look at Everton differently

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admits they're preparing to get closer to Everton with the Friedkins' takeover now complete.

There is likely to be player and coaching exchanges between the two clubs now owned by the Friedkin Group.

Ranieri said: "We haven't spoken about Everton with the Friedkins, but now I'll look at the team with different eyes.

"We'll look at everything, we'll try to bring players from there to Rome and it won't be easy. In the winter transfer market, then, it's even more difficult, but we'll look for players who will give us a hand in the future too."

On the possibility that he will remain as coach beyond June 30, he replied: "We haven't thought about it, I try to do my best to bring the best coach possible to Rome."

Finally, a comment on the return of Federico Balzaretti, as a manager who will work on loan players: "I've known him all my life, if we take someone it's because we talked about it together with the Friedkins. I had them meet, they understood each other and he's a serious and prepared person."