Real Madrid coach Ancelotti keen to see son Davide make Roma move

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to see son Davide take charge of AS Roma.

Davide Ancelotti is currently assistant coach at Real Madrid and is preparing to move away for a senior job.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Max Allegri is now in the best position to take over at Roma, but the decision has not been made. 

And Ancelotti is getting involved. It's suggested the Italian's dream is for Davide to begin his solo career as head coach of Roma. 

Ancelotti Snr is a former Roma coach.

