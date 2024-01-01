Douglas Costa: The great players I played with at Juventus

Former Juventus star Douglas Costa has spoken of his best teammates during his career.

Costa is now playing in Australia with Sydney FC.

He told Sportweek: "A team of teammates, after all I played alongside the best in the world between Bayern, Juventus and Brazil. On the bench, the number one: (Pep) Guardiola.

"(Andrea) Barzagli? The great old man, as I called him to tease him. In reality he was also very fast for a centre-back. (Giorgio) Chiellini? I love dribbling and one-on-ones, but in training I would throw the ball forward and chase it to avoid Giorgio's tackles... Super goalscorer.

"Alex Sandro? Once, while we were in Australia with Brazil, I confessed to Alex that I would join him in Italy because Inter wanted me.

"'No, you have to come to Juve'. And a minute later he had (sports director Fabio) Paratici call me."

The player then focused on Miralem Pjanic: "Master of football and of languages. Better with his feet, but I have yet to meet someone who learns languages ​​as quickly as Mire.

"(Paulo) Dybala? My Joya, teammate and super player. I admit: I have a good left foot, but Paulo's is better. (Cristiano) Ronaldo? I remember the defeat in Madrid against Atletico. I felt out of the Champions League after the 2-0 in the first leg and he reassured me: don't worry, in the return leg I'll score 3 goals. He really did it!"