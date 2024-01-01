Douglas Costa: The great players I played with at Juventus

Tribal Football
Douglas Costa: The great players I played with at JuventusAction Plus
Former Juventus star Douglas Costa has spoken of his best teammates during his career.

Costa is now playing in Australia with Sydney FC.

He told Sportweek: "A team of teammates, after all I played alongside the best in the world between Bayern, Juventus and Brazil. On the bench, the number one: (Pep) Guardiola.

"(Andrea) Barzagli? The great old man, as I called him to tease him. In reality he was also very fast for a centre-back. (Giorgio) Chiellini? I love dribbling and one-on-ones, but in training I would throw the ball forward and chase it to avoid Giorgio's tackles... Super goalscorer.

"Alex Sandro? Once, while we were in Australia with Brazil, I confessed to Alex that I would join him in Italy because Inter wanted me.

"'No, you have to come to Juve'. And a minute later he had (sports director Fabio) Paratici call me."

The player then focused on Miralem Pjanic: "Master of football and of languages. Better with his feet, but I have yet to meet someone who learns languages ​​as quickly as Mire.

"(Paulo) Dybala? My Joya, teammate and super player. I admit: I have a good left foot, but Paulo's is better. (Cristiano) Ronaldo? I remember the defeat in Madrid against Atletico. I felt out of the Champions League after the 2-0 in the first leg and he reassured me: don't worry, in the return leg I'll score 3 goals. He really did it!"

