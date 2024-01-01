Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!

Tribal Football
LaLiga
French agent Bruno Satin has taken aim at the mother of new Olympique Marseille signing Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot signed for OM yesterday after leaving Juventus over the summer.

Satin has slammed Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique, for holding back her son's career.

He told RMC Sport:  "What happened to him is the result of the incompetence of the people who accompanied him there. He was advised by his mother and this shows that it is good to be accompanied by professionals because if he had been accompanied by a professional he would be in one of the top 10 European teams, also being a free agent."

Satin also revealed: "I spoke to the sporting director of Atletico Madrid at the end of July and he told me: 'I had two conversations with the mother and I immediately stopped because she was explaining to me where her son would play'.

"It quickly tires out all the professionals, it's unbearable."

