DONE DEAL: Venezia tell Tessmann to Lyon

Venezia have completed the sale of Tanner Tessmann to Olympique Lyon.

Venezia had been eager to sell the USA international, who had been frozen out of first team training after refusing to leave earlier this summer.

Tessmann has now been sold to Lyon for €6m plus a 10 per cent sell-on fee.

The 22 year-old has penned a deal with OL to 2029.

“Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to welcome Tanner Tessmann who becomes the first American in history to wear the club’s jersey,” Lyon wrote in a club statement.