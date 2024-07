Inter Milan ahead of Everton, Feyenoord for Tessman

Serie A new-boys Venezia face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

The defensive midfield pivot played a key role in Venezia's promotion last season.

And the American's form has brought him to the attention of bigger European clubs.

Pro Soccer Wire says Everton and Feyenoord are interested in Tessman.

However, Serie A champions Inter Milan are also in contact and now discussing terms with Venezia for the midfielder.