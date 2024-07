Everton, Ipswich keen as Inter Milan consider Prem option for Tessmann

Inter Milan are considering a Premier League loan for incoming midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

The young American is set to sign for Inter from promoted Venezia.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Inter chiefs do not see Tessmann as a readymade first teamer and instead will seek to loan him out for the new season.

A move to England has been mooted, with Everton and Ipswich Town in contact.

Feyenoord are also emerging as a potential destination for the defensive midfielder.