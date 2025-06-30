DONE DEAL: Torino snap up Wisla Krakow teen Krzyzanowski

Torino have snapped up Wisla Krakow teen Jakub Krzyzanowski.

The Polish fullback will be registered with Toro's Primera squad this season.

Toro announced today: "The Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has purchased from Wisła Kraków on a temporary basis until 30 June 2025 with an option for permanent purchase, the right to the sporting performances of footballer Jakub Krzyzanowski."

Krzyzanowski, 18, recently took to the pitch for the Europa League second qualifying round match against Rapid Vienna.