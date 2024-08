DONE DEAL: Real Betis land free agent Rodriguez

Real Betis have signed Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Switzerland fullback joins Betis in a free transfer from Torino after coming off contract.

Betis confirmed Rodriguez's signing on Monday evening.

The Swiss becomes the sixth reinforcement, after the arrivals of Romain Perraud, Iker Losada, Diego Llorente, Adrián and the permanent deal of Marc Roca, so far in the market.

Rodriguez, 31, is set for his presentation later on Tuesday.