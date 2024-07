Ex-Leicester midfielder Praet ponders next move

Released Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet hopes to return to Italy.

The former Sampdoria and Torino playmaker is training at home in Belgium as he seeks his next move.

Praet was allowed to come off contract at Leicester this month.

Voetbal24 says he has offers from the Jupiler League, but he prefers to continue his career in Italy.

Anderlecht are in contact, but Praet will only enter talks if he cannot find a Serie A contract.