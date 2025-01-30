Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

DONE DEAL: Torino sign RB Leipzig midfielder Elmas

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Torino sign RB Leipzig midfielder Elmas
DONE DEAL: Torino sign RB Leipzig midfielder ElmasTorino/Facebook
Torino have signed RB Leipzig midfielder Eljif Elmas.

Elmas joins Toro on-loan for the remainder of the season, with a permanent option included.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Macedonia international returns to Serie A having left Napoli a year ago for Leipzig.

Toro announced: "Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has acquired from RasenBallsport Leipzig, on a temporary basis with an option to purchase outright, the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Eljif Elmas."

Elmas' deal with RBL runs to 2028.

Mentions
Serie AElmas EljifRB LeipzigTorinoNapoliBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli chief Manna admits interest in Garnacho and Adeyemi
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap
IT'S OFF: Okafor returns to AC Milan after RB Leipzig move collapses