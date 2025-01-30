DONE DEAL: Torino sign RB Leipzig midfielder Elmas

Torino have signed RB Leipzig midfielder Eljif Elmas.

Elmas joins Toro on-loan for the remainder of the season, with a permanent option included.

The Macedonia international returns to Serie A having left Napoli a year ago for Leipzig.

Toro announced: "Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has acquired from RasenBallsport Leipzig, on a temporary basis with an option to purchase outright, the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Eljif Elmas."

Elmas' deal with RBL runs to 2028.