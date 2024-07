DONE DEAL: Roma snap up Aussie keeper Ryan

DONE DEAL: Roma snap up Aussie keeper Ryan

AS Roma have signed Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

The 32 year-old arrives as a free agent after coming off contract at AZ Alkmaar this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ryan, formerly of Arsenal and Brighton, signed for the Giallorossi yesterday.

The shot-stopper arrives as cover for Mile Svilar.

Roma have not disclosed the length of Ryan's deal. He will wear the No98 shirt.