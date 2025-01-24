DONE DEAL: Brentford sign Fiorentina fullback Kayode

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Brentford sign Fiorentina fullback KayodeBrentford FC
Brentford have completed the signing of Fiorentina fullback Michael Kayode.

The Italy U21 international has joined Brentford on-loan to the end of the season with a permanent option included.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “Michael is a player that we think will suit Brentford and the physical nature of the Premier League very well.

“We have watched him for a while, and he has probably been a bit unlucky not to play more games already this season.

“The structure of the deal gives us the chance to integrate him into the squad and Premier League football before we look towards making the deal permanent from the summer.”

