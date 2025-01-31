Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Roma defender Hermoso happy joining Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have signed AS Roma defender Mario Hermoso.

Hermoso joins the German champions on-loan to the end of the season.

The veteran defender had joined Roma earlier this campaign as a free agent after coming off contract at Atletico Madrid.

Hermoso told Bayer's website: "I played against this team in 2022-2023. They were two very emotional games, in which neither team gave anything away, just like in Madrid a week ago. I am looking forward to aiming for big goals with Leverkusen. Everything is ready here for a successful season on the pitch."

Simon Rolfes, the sporting director of Bayer Leverkusen, welcomed Hermoso, stating: "He is a player with great experience on the international scene and, in addition to playing as a centre-back, he is a very capable and organised left-back. Mario will bring further versatility to our defence and will compensate very well for the absence of Jeanuel Belocian".

Mentions
Serie AHermoso MarioBayer LeverkusenAS RomaAtl. MadridBundesligaFootball Transfers
