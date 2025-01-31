Roma coach Ranieri delighted after victory over Eintracht Frankfurt; highlights Hummels, Shomurodov

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was left delighted after their victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

The win saw Roma reach the Europa League playoff round.

"When these big games come along, you see big players stand up. Some are World Cup winners, they take the team in hand and fire all their teammates up,” Ranieri told Sky Italia.

“We were always focused in defence, we knew the Eintracht Frankfurt counter-attacks were going to be dangerous and had that fear, but we were attentive throughout. The lads moved the ball around quickly, which is what I had asked for, and put it into the box. It was a great victory.”

On the impact of Mats Hummels, Ranieri continued: “I just know how I see football, so my decisions seemed perfectly normal to me.

“I admired Hummels as an opponent, he’s an immense player and also a man of great intelligence. He is a reference point for all his teammates, I told him he has to stay, because even if he doesn’t play as much, he needs to guide the others. The way he trains is too important.

“I told the other players today, your body is like your business, look at Hummels and the way he keeps growing it. They all started laughing!”

On goalscorer Eldor Shomurodov, he added: “I told him that he’s staying with us. All the lads love him, so do the fans, because he is someone who gives everything. I already worked with him at Cagliari, he is always smiling, even if he also makes me angry at times! I told him, if you leave, who am I going to get cross at?!

“He knows I love him!”