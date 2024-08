DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Napoli defender Natan

Real Betis have signed Napoli defender Natan.

The Brazilian moves to Betis on-loan for the season with the option to buy.

Betis can sign Natan permanently for €8m. His loan fee is set at €1m.

Natan joined Napoli a year ago from RB Bragantino for €10m.

The 23 year-old was in Seville yesterday to pass his medical and sign terms with the Beticos.