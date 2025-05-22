Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak

Man United manager Ruben Amorim will reportedly have a transfer war chest of £100 million as he seeks to build the squad in his image this summer.

Amorim has undoubtedly struggled since taking over from Erik ten Hag last November as Man United are set to complete their worst season in recent memory.

A dismal domestic season was capped off by a 1-0 Europa League final defeat to fellow strugglers Tottenham on Wednesday.

Despite that, United look set to back Amorim in the upcoming summer transfer window in an attempt to sign players that fit his system.

According to The Guardian, miserly part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will hand Amorim £100 million.

United are reportedly set to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million, a large chunk of their reported budget.