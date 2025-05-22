'Always Real Madrid' - Enzo Fernandez puts Chelsea on alert

A quote form Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has resurfaced amid continued links with Spanish giants Real Madrid over a move this summer.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid as the Spanish giants seek to bolster their midfield.

Fernandez became the most expensive player in British history back in January 2023 when he joined from Benfica for a reported fee of £107 million.

Chelsea are understood to be reluctant to sell the central midfielder who has captained his side on numerous occasions this season.

He did little to dispel the rumours, however, when during a discussion with Gaston Edul, he said “Real Madrid, always Real Madrid” when asked which team he plays as on EA Sports FC.