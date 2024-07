Atletico Madrid, Napoli interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka

Atletico Madrid are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international has been transfer-listed at Bayern this summer, with his contract running to 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

BILD says Atletico have expressed interest, though they're not alone.

Napoli are also keen on Goretzka, who struggled for consistency last season.

Bayern are eager to sell in order to fund their own summer transfer plans.