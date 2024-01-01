Bologna signing Miranda: I want to return to Real Betis

Bologna signing Juan Miranda admits he's already planning to eventually return to Real Betis.
Miranda is currently with Spain at the Paris Olympics.
He told Cadena Cope: "Would you like to return to Betis one day? That's for sure, I hope to be able to return one day.
"Betis is my club. It's my life. My family and I have always had season tickets and it will always be my home, so I hope to be able to return in the future."
Then a short passage on his impact with Bologna: "There I will have to eat a lot of pasta with meat sauce, for sure, but I still prefer the tapas of Seville."
He said of Spain's Olympics hopes: "To be honest, I'm not signing for a medal, the objective is only to win gold."