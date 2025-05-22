Modric announces he is leaving Real Madrid: Everything has a beginning and an end

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has announced that he will be leaving the club once the season ends in an emotional goodbye to fans.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner will not continue at Real Madrid next season, despite the insistence of new head coach Xabi Alonso who was desperate to keep the Croatian and extend his contract ahead of the new season. Saturday’s game against Real Sociedad could be Modric’s final game for Real Madrid, ending a 13 year spell with the La Liga giants.

Modric posted a lengthy goodbye on Instagram, waving goodbye to fans and a club that has been his home for over a decade since he left Tottenham.

“The moment I never wanted to arrive, but that's football, and in life, everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday, I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“I arrived in 2012 with the dream of wearing the shirt of the best team in the world and the ambition to achieve great things, but I could never have imagined what came next.

“Playing for Real Madrid changed my life — both as a footballer and as a person.

“I feel proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the greatest club in history.

“I want to sincerely thank the club, especially President Florentino Pérez, my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout all this time.

“Over the years, I have experienced incredible moments — comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations, and magical nights at the Bernabéu... We won everything, and I have been very happy. Very, very happy.

“But beyond the titles and victories, I carry in my heart the affection of all Madridistas. Honestly, I don’t know how to explain the special connection I have with you and how supported, respected, and loved I have felt — and still feel. I will never forget every ovation and all the gestures of affection you’ve shown me.

“I leave with a full heart. Full of pride, gratitude, and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this jersey on the pitch, I will always be a Madridista.

“We’ll see each other again. Real Madrid will always be my home. For life.

“Hala Madrid y Nada Más. Luka Modrić”

Modric has featured in almost 600 competitive matches, securing six Champions League titles among countless other accolades. He will be remembered as a club legend and now Alonso will have to find a replacement ahead of the new season as Madrid’s rebuild grows even more costly.