Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Signing Fofana and Pavlovic would change everything

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello says they're two signings short from being Serie A title contenders.

Capello is convinced landing AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic would transform the Rossoneri.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "If Milan take Pavlovic and Fofana they will score two important goals which will be added to an attacker like (Alvaro) Morata, capable of scoring goals with a certain continuity, but also of lending a hand in the phase of non-possession.

"In addition to introducing the new signings, (Paulo) Fonseca will however have to find that tactical balance that was missing last year when, every time the Rossoneri lost the ball, the opponents were dangerous or even scored.

"(Rafael) Leao is a great player with the ball at his feet, but he covers little when the others are attacking and his teammates are somehow called upon to make up for it. That's why Fofana would be really useful."