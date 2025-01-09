DONE DEAL: Parma sign Molde defender Lovik

Parma have signed Molde defender Mathias Lovik.

Lovik joins Parma in a permanent transfer, signing a contract to 2029.

The 21 year-old wing-back is a Norway U21 international and boasts past Champions League experience.

Lovik becomes the first Norwegian player to join Parma and said: "Signing for this important club is a great honour.

"Such a big club with an incredible history. Some legendary players have played here and I will try to do so also with respect for their name. I can't wait to see all the Parma fans!

"Forza Parma!"