Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
AC Milan set price for Leao sale

DONE DEAL: Parma sign Molde defender Lovik

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Parma sign Molde defender Lovik
DONE DEAL: Parma sign Molde defender LovikParma/Facebook
Parma have signed Molde defender Mathias Lovik.

Lovik joins Parma in a permanent transfer, signing a contract to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 21 year-old wing-back is a Norway U21 international and boasts past Champions League experience.

Lovik becomes the first Norwegian player to join Parma and said:  "Signing for this important club is a great honour.

"Such a big club with an incredible history. Some legendary players have played here and I will try to do so also with respect for their name. I can't wait to see all the Parma fans!

"Forza Parma!"

Mentions
Serie ALovik MathiasParmaMoldeFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest keen on Juventus outcast Luiz
Zenga encourages Inter Milan to consider Frattesi sale
Roma coach Ranieri growing confident of Dybala commitment