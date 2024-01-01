DONE DEAL: Parma announce signing of Sint-Truiden goalkeeper Suzuki

Parma have announced the signing of Sint-Truidsen goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The Japanese keeper joins the Serie A new-boys on a deal to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

Parma said in a statement last night: "Zion Suzuki is yellow and blue! Parma Calcio announces that the goalkeeper has been purchased permanently from Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging and has signed a contract until 06.30.2029.

"Japanese nationality, but of American origin (born in Newark , in the state of New Jersey) and Ghanaian, Zion is an international profile who has played in two clubs in his career, Urawa Red Diamonds and Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging. He grew up in the youth sector of the Japanese club, where he turned professional in 2020 , and at the same time, he played in all the national youth selections of Japan, where from 2022, at just 19 years old, he became a starter for the 'A' national team.

"An international profile who in the last season in the Jupiler Pro League made 32 appearances, highlighting his athletic, human and technical skills, which have established him throughout the world. Today Parma Calcio proudly announces that Zion is a yellow-blue footballer and will be able to enrich our team even more with his desire and qualities!"