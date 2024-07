DONE DEAL: Lazio sign Virtus Francavilla striker Artistico

Lazio have signed Virtus Francavilla striker Gabriele Artistico.

Artistico is a former Parma youth teamer and made his name in the lower leagues with Monterosi, Gubbio, Renate and Virtus Francavilla.

He is the nephew of former Serie A player Edoardo Artistico.

Over the last two seasons, he has made 39 appearances and scored 12 goals in the last two seasons with Virtus Francavilla.

Lazio have now registered the permanent transfer of Artistico.