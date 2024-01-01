Parma chief Pederzoli delighted with Suzuki deal: Great rival interest in him

Parma sporting director Mauro Pederzoli is delighted with their deal for Zion Suzuki.

The Japanese goalkeeper has joined the Serie A new-boys Sint-Truidense.

Pederzoli said: “We wanted him badly, but it was a long and complex negotiation. There was a lot of attention around Zion, the interest in him was very strong. In the end, his and our will prevailed, there was a mutual desire to form a bond that could lay the foundations for a lasting and profitable relationship.

"The happiness is double if we consider that he is one of the youngest talents in his role with already great experience, gained both in Japan and Belgium.

"Today we embrace him together with the entire yellow and blue community, convinced that he will be welcomed here by the team and our fans in the most beautiful and warmest way."