Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Newcastle have confirmed that forward Nick Woltemade has joined Juventus on loan for the rest of 2026-27.

The 24-year-old only moved to St James’ Park from Stuttgart for a club record £69 million last summer.

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Despite a strong start to life at Newcastle, as the season went on, Woltemade struggled for form, ending last season with 11 goals and four assists in his 51 games.

Eddie Howe’s shock resignation and the subsequent arrival of Matthias Jaissle appeared to be the beginning of the end for the German, with his new boss clearly valuing Yoane Wissa ahead of him.

Newcastle have now confirmed that Woltemade has joined Serie A side Juventus on loan for the rest of the season.

It’s understood to be a straight loan, with no future option or obligation included in the deal. Juventus will pay a £3.5 million fee.

The club’s statement read: “The German international has featured 53 times in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, since joining the Magpies from VfB Stuttgart last summer.

“Nick appeared as a second-half substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League victory away to Tottenham Hotspur.

“The 24-year-old will now link up with Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus, who sit fourth in the Italian top-flight after winning both of their opening fixtures.

“Everybody at Newcastle United wishes Nick the very best of luck for the season ahead.”