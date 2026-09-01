Juventus have confirmed the signing of midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham on an initial loan.

The 23-year-old found regular first team football hard to come by last season, starting just 13 of his 26 Premier League games as Tottenham ended the campaign in 17th.

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Following the big money arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Sarr fell even further down Roberto De Zerbi’s pecking order.

Sarr has now completed his move to Juventus, joining on an initial loan for a fee of €2 million, with a further €27 million option to buy.

It’s understood that option will become an obligation should two conditions be met; Juventus qualify for the Champions League or Europa League, and Sarr plays 50% of the matches available to him in all competitions this season.