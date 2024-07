DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Torino defender Buongiorno

Napoli have signed Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

The Italy international moves to the Azzurri for a fee of €35m rising to €40.

Buongiorno has signed a deal with Napoli to 2029.

The agreement also includes a €70m buyout clause, which can be triggered from 2027.

Buongiorno becomes Antonio Conte's third signing at Napoli after Rafa Marin and Leonardo Spinazzola.