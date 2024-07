Buongiorno agent reveals Inter Milan competition for Napoli

The agent of Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno has revealed Inter Milan talks.

Inter and Napoli have been linked with the young centre-half this summer.

Indeed, new Napoli coach Antonio Conte sees Buongiorno as a priority addition.

Beppe Riso told reporters: “Buongiorno to Napoli? I was thinking of Buongiorno to Inter.

“We also spoke about the defender with Inter. A few jokes, we chatted about it a bit.”