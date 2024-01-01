DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Spinazzola after Roma exit

Napoli have announced the signing of AS Roma fullback Leonardo Spinazzola.

The defender has moved to Napoli in a free transfer.

Spinazzola passed his medical this morning ahead of Napoli confirming his transfer.

The Italy international has signed to 2026 and said: "Honoured to join this great club, full of motivation, ambition and enthusiasm. I can't wait to start this adventure with you!! See you soon. Jamm Ja!"

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has welcomed the news, posting to social media: