Napoli boost as Roma make Spinazzola announcement

Napoli are in negotiations with Leonardo Spinazzola.

Roma have announced the left back is now leaving with the expiry of his contract.

Napoli are this week aiming to close a deal for the defender.

Roma also announces that Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício is leaving as a free agent.

Patrício spent three seasons with Roma, making 129 appearances and keeping 48 clean sheets.