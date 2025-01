Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has signed with Napoli.

The Denmark international moves to Napoli on-loan with an option to buy.

Napoli can turn the deal into a permanent transfer for a mooted £9m.

Billing has made more than 200 competitive appearances for Bournemouth since arriving in 2019 from Huddersfield.

Napoli sit two points clear of Atalanta at the top of the Serie A table.