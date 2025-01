Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is in Naples today.

The Denmark international is set to sign with Napoli on-loan with the view to a permanent deal.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Billing will play with Napoli to the end of the season with the aim to sign outright for €10m.

At the same time, Fiorentina has confirmed that Michael Folorunsho has arrived to sign from Napoli.