Arsenal boss Arteta determined to keep hold of Kiwior

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is determined to keep hold of Jakub Kiwior.

The young Poland defender is attracting interest from Serie A, where Napoli and Juventus are among clubs are keen.

TMW says Arsenal are fielding a flood of enquiries for Kiwior this month.

Kiwior is rated in the €30m class by Arsenal, but Arteta is insisting the defender not be allowed to leave over the January market.

Kiwior's deal runs to 2028.