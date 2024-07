DONE DEAL: Monza sign young defensive pair

Monza have swooped for Inter Milan defender Edoardo Stante.

The left-back has joined Monza in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Monza announced today: "Edoardo Stante is a new player for AC Monza! The left back born in 2007 arrives permanently from FC Internazionale. He will join the red and white Under 18 team. Welcome Edoardo!"

Meanwhile, Monza have also signed Mario Crasta on-loan from Empoli.

The defender joins Monzai's primavera team for the new season.