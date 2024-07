Inter Milan announce departures of five players

Inter Milan have announced the departures of five players.

The Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen, 31, and the Colombian wing-back Juan Cuadrado, 36, are leaving.

Both depart as their contracts end.

Inter also confirms that goalkeeper Emil Audero, 27, midfielder Stefano Sensi, 28, and striker Alexis Sánchez, 35, are leaving the club.

Audero had been on-loan from Sampdoria.