Dutch star wants to sign for Man Utd this summer in Wan-Bissaka offer

Dutch star wants to sign for Man Utd this summer in Wan-Bissaka offer

Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries wants to sign for Manchester United.

The Netherlands star, who is very much an attack-minded player, is not signing a new Inter contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, he is serious about moving away from the Italian champions in the next year.

Dumfries would love a move to United this summer, but may not be their first choice.

United are said to prefer Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, but may yet do a deal with Inter.

If the Red Devils did sign Dumfries, it would be a part-exchange with their own right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.