Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Chelsea keen to sell lacklustre defender this summer

Dutch star wants to sign for Man Utd this summer in Wan-Bissaka offer

Dutch star wants to sign for Man Utd this summer in Wan-Bissaka offer
Dutch star wants to sign for Man Utd this summer in Wan-Bissaka offer
Dutch star wants to sign for Man Utd this summer in Wan-Bissaka offerAction Plus
Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries wants to sign for Manchester United.

The Netherlands star, who is very much an attack-minded player, is not signing a new Inter contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, he is serious about moving away from the Italian champions in the next year.

Dumfries would love a move to United this summer, but may not be their first choice.

United are said to prefer Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, but may yet do a deal with Inter.

If the Red Devils did sign Dumfries, it would be a part-exchange with their own right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mentions
Dumfries DenzelMazraoui NoussairWan-Bissaka AaronManchester UnitedInterBayern MunichPremier LeagueFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka warms to Inter Milan swap
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star
Man Utd ponder move for Inter Milan midfielder Asllani