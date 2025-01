Lecce have signed Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson.

The Sweden international moves to Lecce on-loan to the end of the season.

This season, he has one goal in seven league games, three of which were from the start.

Karlsson's contract with Bologna runs until the summer of 2028.

Lecce is in 17th place in Serie A after 18 rounds. Bologna is in seventh place.