Ajax end Karlsson interest to focus on Moro deal

Carlos Volcano
Ajax are determined to prise Raul Moro away from Real Valladolid this month.

The Dutch giants are in the market for a new winger signing and had two names under consideration.

Along with Moro, Bologna attacker Jesper Karlsson was being tracked by Ajax.

However, Voetbal International says after some deliberation, Ajax are now fully focused on signing Moro in the coming weeks.

Ajax are prioritising Moro's signing, with talks now underway between the two clubs over a fee for the 22 year-old.

