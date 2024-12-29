Tribal Football
Most Read
Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Man Utd table opening offer for PSG wing-back Mendes
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club

Chelsea, Tottenham watching Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Tottenham watching Lecce wing-back Dorgu
Chelsea, Tottenham watching Lecce wing-back DorguAction Plus
Chelsea and Tottenham are watching Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

Both London giants are in the market for a young left-back and Dorgu fits the bill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport that Spurs and Chelsea expressed interest in the Danish youngster over the summer.

And both Premier League clubs remain keen on the player.

Spurs could be favoured by Dorgu, however, as Chelsea's initial plan was to sign the defender and loan him to French partners Strasbourg.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDorgu PatrickChelseaTottenhamLecceStrasbourgFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Napoli, Juventus make AC Milan contact for Tomori, but Prem sale favoured
Alli joins Como training today
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks