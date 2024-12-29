Chelsea, Tottenham watching Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Chelsea and Tottenham are watching Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

Both London giants are in the market for a young left-back and Dorgu fits the bill.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport that Spurs and Chelsea expressed interest in the Danish youngster over the summer.

And both Premier League clubs remain keen on the player.

Spurs could be favoured by Dorgu, however, as Chelsea's initial plan was to sign the defender and loan him to French partners Strasbourg.