DONE DEAL: Brighton keeper Beadle returns to Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton shot stopper James Beadle has agreed to spend a second loan spell away from the club.

Beadle has secured a deal to play for Sheffield Wednesday for yet another campaign.

The England youth international played 19 times for the Owls during last season.

“James made a big impression at Sheffield Wednesday last season and enjoyed his loan spell there," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

“So this is a good move for him to continue to develop in an environment he knows well.

“We’ll be monitoring his progress throughout the season and we wish him well.”