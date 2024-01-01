DONE DEAL: Brighton keeper Beadle returns to Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton shot stopper James Beadle has agreed to spend a second loan spell away from the club.
Beadle has secured a deal to play for Sheffield Wednesday for yet another campaign.
The England youth international played 19 times for the Owls during last season.
“James made a big impression at Sheffield Wednesday last season and enjoyed his loan spell there," Brighton technical director David Weir said.
“So this is a good move for him to continue to develop in an environment he knows well.
“We’ll be monitoring his progress throughout the season and we wish him well.”