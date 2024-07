Man City table bid for Lazio keeper Mandas

Manchester City have launched a bid for Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas.

Il Messaggero says City have made a loan proposal to Lazio for the Greek.

City have proposed a 12 month loan for €2m with the obligation to buy for a further €10m.

However, Lazio chiefs have rejected the offer.

Lazio have since met with Mandas' agents to discuss a new contract extension, which would include a pay-hike.