DONE DEAL: Kolo Muani delighted as he closes Juventus move

Juventus have signed PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international joins Juve on-loan to June without a purchase option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kolo Muani offered an immediate interview to Juve's media channels after putting pen to paper.

Initial feelings?

"I am very happy to be here, in this legendary club. I am proud to wear this shirt and to play for these fans. "

Of the many Frenchmen of Juventus' past, is there any that inspire you?

"There are many French footballers who made history here. Obviously I say Zinedine Zidane, another that I liked very much is David Trezeguet. In an era closer to ours I say Paul Pogba and obviously Khephren Thuram who is doing very well here. I'm really happy to be here."

Have you already spoken to coach Thiago Motta?

"I talked at length with the coach, he explained his game philosophy in detail and he kept me signing for Juventus. I can't wait to start training and take the field. "

Between external attacker and centre forward, what role do you prefer and where do you think you can make the best?

"I have no preferences, just be on the pitch. I will play where he will choose the coach. If I really have to choose, I say center forward because I think it's the role I can express myself better."

What and how much do you know about the Italian championship?

"It is a very difficult championship, where I think I will like to test myself. I played here in Italy with France, it was a great game. There was a lot of pressure on us, but that's exactly what I want and like to hear. I'm ready and can't wait to get started."