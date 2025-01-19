Juventus chief Giuntoli delivers Cambiaso, Kolo Muani updates

Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli is coy over the potential sale of Andrea Cambiaso to Manchester City.

City are said to be in talks with Juve over a deal for the fullback.

But Giuntoli told DAZN: "There is no negotiation at the moment, we want to make an incoming market to fill the problems we had with the long injuries we had."

On if Cambiaso will leave if a crazy offer arrives, he added: "It hasn't arrived, if it arrives we'll think about it."

Asked about signing PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, Giuntoli said: "We had a bureaucratic mix-up, but it will be resolved during the week. We are calm."