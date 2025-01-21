Chelsea and Arsenal race to sign Juventus striker this winter

Chelsea are hoping they will be able to beat rivals Arsenal to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Juventus forward is very much on the market, as his club wants to replace him with a more versatile player.

Per The Times, Arsenal and Chelsea are both seeking his exact skill set- an out-and-out goalscorer.

They state that either club may put in a winter bid in order to secure Vlahovic.

Juventus are working on a move for Randall Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

The latter was also linked to Manchester United and Tottenham, but appears to have turned them down.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka out injured, while Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has not scored in six league games.