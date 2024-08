DONE DEAL: Juventus sign AC Milan defender Kalulu

Juventus have signed AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu.

Kalulu joins Juve on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

The loan fee is set at €3.3m with the outright deal worth €14m plus €3m in bonuses.

Kalulu, 24, made 112 appearances for Milan, having joined in 2020 from Lyon.

At Juve, he will wear the No15 shirt.